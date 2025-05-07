Kids fishing fun fest set to make a splash for charity

Fishing fun in store at Lincoln Lane Lakes.

Families across Lincolnshire are invited to grab their rods and join in the fun at Lincoln Lane Lakes’ Kids Fishing Fun Fest, taking place this month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting outdoor event, on Friday May 24 from 11am – 5pm, promises to be a day packed with fishing, games, crafts, and laughter – all in support of mental health charity Mind.

Open to children and parents of all ages, the day is designed to get children outdoors, learning new skills, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be held at the picturesque Lincoln Lane Lakes in Middle Rasen, a perfect setting for first-time fishers and young outdoor adventurers.

The event’s main attraction is its Have a Go Fishing sessions, with time slots throughout the afternoon and open practice from 3pm. Adults are also welcome to attend these sessions, whether you’re a first timer or someone looking to get back into the sport.

Sessions cost £5 per person, and all equipment is provided, making it easy for newcomers to join in aged from five years to adults. Friendly volunteers will be on hand to guide participants and share tips. You can book online or on the day. Time slots are limited, however.

In addition to fishing, visitors can enjoy: giant inflatables, bouncy castle, low ropes course, toddler Hook a Fish pool, temporary tattoos, fish-themed arts and crafts, walking with alpacas and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be refreshments on site, including ice cream treats from Party Delights.

Families are also welcome to bring their own picnic to enjoy by the lakeside.

All proceeds from the event will go to Mind, helping to support mental health services in the local area. The team at Lincoln Lane Lakes say they are proud to host an event that combines outdoor activities with a meaningful cause.

“We’re passionate about creating a space where children can connect with nature, learn something new, and have fun with their families,” says Suzie, event organiser at Lincoln Lane Lakes. “This event is all about getting kids

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

outside, encouraging wellbeing, and raising funds for a charity close to our hearts.”

Lincoln Lane Lakes are on Lincoln Lane, Middle Rasen, LN8 3RZ. Entry is free (activities priced individually, fishing sessions £5).

For more information, visit www.lincolnlanelakes.co.uk or follow @LincolnLaneLakes on social media.