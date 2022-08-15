Knights to Remember at Bolingbroke Castle

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images used with permission from © Plantagenet Medieval Society 2014

Heritage Lincolnshire and the Friends of Bolingbroke Castle have teamed up with the Plantagenet Society to bring a weekend to remember.Henry IV has announced his intention to return to Bolingbroke Castle and there is much to be done.

The knights of the castle must be in their best fighting form if they are to impress the monarch, and so preparations start here!

The Lord of Bolingbroke has arranged a knight’s tournament and everyone is invited.

See the fighters compete to be recognised as the best of the knights. Competition is tough between the visiting French warriors and local combatants. Only the winners will be selected to undergo special training for the coming of the King.

Charlotte Davey, Sites Manager at Heritage Lincolnshire said: “It’s so exciting to be hosting Bolingbroke Back in Time again this year.

"We’re proud that we’ve managed to build on the success of 2021 and expand the event to include new things to see and plenty of chances for visitors to get involved in the action.

"We’ve added a falconer, hands on activities and a horsemanship show this year.

"I just can’t believe how big the war horses are. Just wait until the public sees them! It’s going to be fantastic.”

The castle is also known for its historic roots.

Bolingbroke was actually the birthplace of King Henry IV, and is free to visit for most of the year when there isn’t an event on.

At the castle you can surround yourself with the site’s rich history or relax as nature flourishes around you.

With great views across the landscape, you can really immerse yourself in the wonderful atmosphere of the site, even when it’s not being brought to life with medieval re-enactors.

Hannah Thompson, Business Manager at Heritage Lincolnshire said: “After a smaller successful event last year, we’re returning to a more flexible day out, where you can move around the site, interacting with lots of amazing displays set around the wider shows on offer.

"There will be knights showing off their skills in the full-contact combat tournament, as well as demonstrations and opportunities for visitors to have a go and make some amazing memories.”

The event runs from 11am to 4pm this Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21.

Tickets are on sale now and spaces are limited.