Learn to knit with Stitch Witch
The Stitch Witch in Queen Street, Market Rasen is hosting two workshops for anyone wanting to learn how to knit socks or learn how to knit.
The sessions are on Saturday April 5 and Saturday May 24, run by Iris of Knitterish Designs, who is described as a fantastic tutor with a huge amount of knowledge.
These workshops are a great way to gain skill and confidence.
To book, pop in to the shop, phone 01673 849051 or visit stitchwitchshop.co.uk
