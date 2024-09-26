LEP Conference to highlight innovation for growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s annual conference is back, and this year the event will take Innovation for Growth as its theme.

The popular event will highlight how innovation has been pivotal to economic success in Greater Lincolnshire and which innovation-led trends are predicted to benefit businesses in the future.

On the agenda on Thursday 7th November 2024 will be the role of rebel technologists in organisations and the launch of an innovation roadmap to help businesses access innovation services.

The conference will also provide an update on some of the work that the LEP and its partners have undertaken this year and include a conversation between the three chairs of the LEP, Ursula Lidbetter, Pat Doody and the current Chair Professor Neal Juster.

Among the other highlights will be a technology and innovation demonstration arena showcasing Lincolnshire businesses and organisations that support or drive innovation.

The event will take place at the EPIC Centre on the Lincolnshire Showground. Admission is free and there will be the usual networking opportunities and a complimentary lunch for delegates.

“Our annual conference is always very popular and we’re delighted to be welcoming delegates again this year,” said Professor Juster.

“Innovation is crucial to our economy. This year we want to celebrate those innovators who have blazed a trail by doing things in a new way, and at the same time encourage others to think outside the box and find innovative ways of working.

“We’ve already confirmed a host of businesses and organisations who will be showcasing our competitive edge in our technology and innovation exhibition area.

“The conference promises to be another fascinating day so I strongly urge you to sign up for your free ticket to avoid missing out.”

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP Conference takes place from 8am until 2pm at the EPIC Centre, Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Visit the booking page to register for your free place.