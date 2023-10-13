A Lincolnshire NHS worker has decided to use turning 50 as an inspiration to complete 50 things she has never done before.

Lee Wing, who works as Service Development Lead for Specialist Services at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), celebrated the milestone birthday in February last year and vowed to complete 50 things she has never achieved before.

Lee, who lives in Lincoln, immediately got to work and has already crossed off a number of items on the list including climbing Ben Nevis, learning to crochet and baking bread.

Next up is the daunting challenge of running a marathon for the very first time when she takes to the start line in York on Sunday, 15 October.

Lee Wing

Lee, who started her NHS career in 2004, said: “The list has been lots of fun to do and it’s been great to push myself out of my comfort zone and try things that I have always liked the idea of doing but have never found the time to do.

“I like running and achieving a marathon has always been a goal I have had.

“I would really like to finish the marathon in four hours but really I will just be happy to say I have completed one!”.

Spurring Lee on during the gruelling 26.2 mile run, will be the thought of helping her LPFT colleagues.

Lee will be completing the event to raise money for Lincolnshire NHS Charity, with all the funds supporting Spring Lodge, Lincolnshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

“Our SARC team are amazing and they do such an important job to help people who are a victim of sexual assault or rape.

“We want to use the money to have an open day to further promote the service and hopefully encourage even more victims of sexual offences to get the medical, practical and emotional support they need.”

Jess Armstrong, Charitable Funds Assistant for the charity, added: “We know the SARC team want to be more creative to help even more people.

“We are incredibly proud of Lee and will be supporting her every step of the way.”