Lions say cheers to Caistor Jubilee weekend

Caistor Lions Beer Festival

Over two days of the Jubilee Weekend – June 3 and 4 – the Beer Festival will showcase the best of local talent and, of course, fabulous and diverse local and regional ales.

The South Street park gates open at noon on both days, with the event running until 10pm each day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souvenir glasses and the program of ales can be purchased at the gate, alongside tokens to be exchanged for beer.

This year, there is the ability to take debit cards.

Lion Kate Galligan said: “This is the fifth Caistor and District Lions Beer Festival and it is great to be back in South Street park having run a very successful virtual Beer Festival during the pandemic.

“Alongside the more than 25 ales, there will be entertainment throughout the event, with a dozen musical acts – so come down and enjoy the fun.”

Headlining on Friday will be Manipulators, a dynamic four piece.

On Saturday, there will be The Tripdown Project, with their encyclopaedic songbook of rock.

There will also be food available onsite at the Lions’ Catering Tent and also popcorn and crepes on sale from our local scouts.

All profits from the Beer Festival will go to support local causes championed by Caistor and District Lions.

Kate added: “The event wouldn’t be possible without our brilliant sponsors. “This year’s glass sponsors are Bfit Lincs Gym, Timmins Engineering and Construction Ltd, BSB Transport Ltd, AKR Accounting and Limagrain UK Ltd.”

The fun will continue in South Street Park on the Sunday, June 5, when the Big Lunch for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be held from 2pm to 5pm.

Market Rasen Town Band will be providing the music and there will be village games to enjoy.

There will be competitions and workshops throughout the afternoon, which will culminate in a Grand Royal Parade.