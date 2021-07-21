Live acts promise family fun

Characters that are part of Lempen Puppets from their current show 'Cardboard Carnival'

The rural touring scheme, supported by North Lincolnshire Council, has lined up three unmissable acts to help ease locals back in to live events.

First up, will be musical duo Simon Mayor and Hilary James who have previously been described as; “a riot of music and humour” and “a witty and captivating mix of folk, blues, swing and classical showstoppers, spiced with a unique brand of offbeat humour”.

With a special blend of dazzling musicianship, their performance is varied with tunes to suit every taste, from evocative Irish ballads to the classical music of Handel.

The duo will be appearing at Appleby Village Hall in North Lincolnshire on Friday (July 23) at 7pm. To buy your tickets, email [email protected]

Next up is an entire carnival of fun from Lempen Puppets.

This innovative company have once again designed a show suitable for all the family, using just cardboard puppets! The Cardboard Carnival has toured all over the world, as far as China and is a hit with audiences aged four to 104!

Lempen Puppets will be appearing at Cafe Indie in Scunthorpe on Sunday (July 25) at 2pm. To buy your tickets, email [email protected]

The final act, scheduled for September, is an award-winning piece of theatre, which has wowed crowds as far afield as the Sydney Opera House.

Actress Susanna Hamnett presents Nearly Lear – the great and tragic story of King Lear told through the eyes of his closest companion – the fool. Actress Susanna, who uses her skills to tell a very personal and poignant story, plays each character.

The event will be playing at Winterton All Saints’ Church on Friday September 24 at 7.30pm. To buy your tickets, call 01724 734285 or email [email protected]

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community venues. More details can be found on the Blaize website.

