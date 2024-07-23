Locals and tourists 'can't fault' new Station Leisure & Learning Centre in Mablethorpe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local residents and tourists say they “can’t fault” the new leisure centre that opened its doors in Mablethorpe last week.

The new Station Leisure and Learning Centre officially opened to the public on Thursday, following a soft launch earlier in the week on Tuesday and Wednesday, replacing the former Station Sports Centre.

The £13.5 million facility on Station Road features not only a 25-metre swimming pool, but also fitness suites, an outdoor play area and cafe.

East Lindsey District Council delivered the scheme thanks to government Town Deal funding, with support from the Connected Coast Board overseeing Mablethorpe and Skegness’ Towns Fund investments.

The new Station Leisure & Learning Centre in Mablethorpe. Photo: James Turner

Construction started in March 2023 and the venue is now being run by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture.

Ray Keogh, 66, was among the first to try out the new fitness suites, which he praised highly for their up-to-date equipment.

“I used to come here every year and use the old one, but this thing here is amazing,” he said.

While he mentioned some teething problems, such as the day’s cash-only transactions, Ray commended the staff for their brilliant work.

Ray Keogh, 66 | Photo: James Turner

“You can’t fault it,” he remarked.

Living nearby, 54-year-old Pippa Salisbury believes the new leisure centre perfectly addresses the needs of the local community.

“I think it’s brilliant, it’s just what this area needed,” she said.

“I live locally and I’ve been wanting a place to swim because I’ve got arthritis, I’ve been looking and the timetable is perfect.”

Pippa later praised the cafe, adding: “I’m really chuffed about it.”

Claire Barousky, 35, from Sutton-on-Sea, also enjoyed the new fitness suites, praising the spacious layout compared to her old private gym.

She said: “I’ve enrolled in the gym, I’ve signed up for that and been there this morning, then just sat and had a cup of tea in the cafe. I feel really accomplished.”

Naomi Wilkinson-Baker, Director of Operations for Magna Vitae, highlighted the facility’s diverse offerings and encouraged locals and tourists to visit and explore what they have available.

She stated: “There has been a lot of conversation and there’s been a lot of development about trying to get a swimming pool in Mablethorpe.