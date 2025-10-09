Make your own Christmas tree at woodturners’ annual craft fair

Visitors could have a go at making their own wooden Christmas trees at the woodturning festival. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER/AFP via Getty Images)

Visitors can absorb the sights, sounds and smells of wood turning on lathes, as well as picking up a few tips, when the Lincolnshire Association of Woodturners hold its annual open day and craft fair.

The annual club show is on Sunday October 19 at Leasingham village hall between 9.30am - 4pm and there will be crafts, and woodturning by members on display as well as for sale.

Professional turner Rick Dobney will be demonstrating throughout the day, there's an opportunity for visitors to turn their own miniature Christmas tree for free and there will be other woodturning stalls and trade stands.

There will also be other crafters displaying and selling their wares.

Entry is just £2 per person, cash only. Parking is free on site.