Meet the first lambs of spring at Rand Farm Park

The first flush of spring has arrived as the first lambs of 2023 make an appearance.

​Rand Farm Park , between Wragby and Lincoln, has already welcomed its first newborns of the season and more are expected to arrive shortly.

Joshua Waring, Rand Farm Park director said: “Springtime is one of our favourite seasons on the farm.

"Not only do the morning jobs become a little warmer, but almost every week we welcome new life into the world.”On the farm, each ewe will be closely monitored to watch for signs of labour and there are opportunities for visitors to bottle feed cade lambs during the day

Cade lambs are those who have either been rejected by their mother, been the third in a set of triplets (which becomes too much for the ewe) or a lamb whose mum has fallen ill or died.

Joshua continued: “You can join us this February half-term to help our farm team notice signs of labour and there’s even a possibility you may be able to see a lambing, live.“We will also be bottle feeding our cade lambs every day at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm in the undercover Large Animal Barn.”

