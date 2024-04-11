The national Truckfest event has frequently been described as the “Glastonbury for Trucks” with over 3,000 trucks taking part in competitions over the weekend and being a part of what is a very much ‘larger-than-life gathering’ of the road haulage industry.

There’s American trucks, vintage trucks, and highly customised everyday working trucks. Truckers from across the country come to show off their pride and joy at the festival as they compete over the weekend. It also allows the truckers to meet everyone who is celebrating the industry, and the part it plays in everyone’s lives.

Truck manufacturers and distributors are there showing off the very latest innovations and what they have on offer for the haulers and drivers. There is even an electric zone to highlight the road haulages of the future. Event sponsors Fruehauf use the event to welcome their customers onto their exhibition stand in a relaxed atmosphere.

Truckfest is very much larger than life, and a total experience for the whole family.

Not only will there be thousands of trucks on display, but make sure you don’t miss the action from monster trucks Slingshot and Swamp Thing in the main arena who will be competing against each other all weekend, and the main arena will also play host to motorcycle stunt team Broke FMX.

You can even catch a ride on one of the monster trucks for the thrill of a lifetime.

There are industry demonstrations throughout the weekend, parachute displays, and Main Plaza entertainment throughout the weekend with live music from a fantastic variety of bands and singers, and some well-known cartoon characters will be out and about the showground especially for the little ones.

Colin Ward, Managing Director of Truckfest told us: “Since 1983 Truckfest has delivered a great day out and a fantastic family experience for the whole family. The great news is that with its move to Lincoln, it offers even more to our visitors. It was a sad day to leave our home of 40 years behind but we are so lucky to have chosen the wonderful Lincolnshire Showground with all it has to offer us and our visitors”

Truckfest opens its doors at 2pm on Saturday May 4 and includes a special firework display in the early evening.

Day visitors are welcome between 9am-5pm on Sunday May 5 and 9am-4.30 pm on Monday May 6.

The team at the Lincolnshire Showground has made the Truckfest team feel so welcome and they are so excited about the future of Truckfest in its new Lincoln home.

To pre-book your tickets go to https://www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-lincoln/day-tickets/

1 . truckfest marvel truck3.jpg The Marvel truck from a previous show. Photo: NBPR

2 . truckfest swampthing new jump 1.jpeg Swamp Thing will be performing throughout day at Truckfest. Photo: NBPR

3 . truckfest slingshot 1.jpg Monster truck Slingshot will be in action. Photo: NBPR