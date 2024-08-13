Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was an exciting moment this morning (Tuesday August 13) as Slea Navigation Trust members oversaw the delivery of their brand new river trip boat.

The 30-foot narrowboat was carefully lowered into the River Slea near the Sleaford Leisure Centre after negotiating phone lines and tree stumps.

After a fit-out over the next few months by volunteers, people will be able to experience the historic Slea Navigation for themselves on excursions for up to 12 people at a time between The Hub and Cogglesford Mill.

Chairman of the Navigation Trust, Chris Hayes was relieved to see the boat finally in the water: “I held my breath for quite a long time,” she said, “It looks right floating there and it looks beautiful.”

The Benjamin Handley river trip boat is carefully lowered into the river beside Sleaford Leisure Centre watched by Slea Navigation Trust members and NKDC representatives .

For many years Sleaford Navigation Trust has held the aspiration to run a trip boat on the River Slea in Sleaford. The team have seen the success of similar boats elsewhere in providing an enhanced visitor experience and at the same time making the case for further restoration of the waterway in question.

Chris said: “It adds to the visitor experience and makes the case for restoring the complete waterway. We went to visit the Chesterfield Canal Trust who run a variety of trip boats and saw the kind of size we wanted.”

The Trust is delighted that this aspiration for a trip boat is now becoming a reality, with support from North Kesteven District Council utilising £130,000 of the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

With this support, the Trust has been able to commission the build of a new 30-foot steel narrowboat shell with engine fitted by HD Narrowboats near Foston for £30,000. It was lifted into place on the River Slea overseen by Howard day the boat builder and the Sleaford Navigation Trust team.

​Slea Navigation Trust members, NKDC representatives and the team who built and delivered the narrowboat, finally afloat on the River Slea.

Chris explained that the length of boat means the training arrangements for the crew are simpler and the size also enables it to be turned at each end of the waterway.

After considerable deliberation, the narrowboat has been named Benjamin Handley in honour of this historic Sleaford figure and father of Henry Handley who himself is commemorated in the Handley Monument. Benjamin Handley was a local banker and as Treasurer of the Company of the Proprietors of Sleaford Navigation for over 30 years, he helped found and fund the navigation in 1792.

Handley, of Peacock, Handley & Kirton Bank, had actually loaned money from his own resources without charging interest and had even run the company’s finances through his own personal bank account. His bank was in the building currently housing the Sleaford branch of Lloyds Bank in North Gate. Without him, the venture may never have been successful. He was sufficiently influential to be able to involve Sir Joseph Banks and William Jessop, the eminent engineer, in the project and significantly advance the cause. Banks helped to ensure the Enablement Act to create the Navigation was passed by Parliament in 1792 while Jessop’s expertise was put to good use in the detailed planning of work to adapt the waterway.In 1794, a solid silver cup with engraved waterway scenes was presented to Benjamin Handley, shortly after the opening of the Navigation, in gratitude for his help and support. The Handley Cup was a testament to the regard in which he was held by the Company of the Proprietors of the Sleaford Navigation. For many years, the location of the cup was unknown but, in 1995, it was presented to Sleaford Navigation Trust on the death of a life member, Mrs Graham, who lived in South Africa. No-one is certain as to how or why it travelled to South Africa as Mrs Graham was not aware of any family connection with Benjamin Handley. Nevertheless, the Trust was delighted to receive it from Mrs. Graham’s daughter and son-in-law who brought it back to Sleaford.

The narrowboat will now be fitted out internally by the Sleaford Navigation Trust team together with volunteers, including a group from the Armed Forces Veterans Club. It is hoped the first trips on the narrowboat can take place in spring. For now, the boat will remain moored securely near The Hub while the internal woodwork, flooring, lighting and seating are installed and ballast added from August through to October.

The new narrowboat arrives by truck at Eastgate Car Park.

The UKSPF funding also provides for training for the boat’s crew, and clearance in autumn of an excess of silt and vegetation along the route. This will also enhance the Slea riverbed, increasing the flow of the water which better supports fish to spawn. A new landing stage will also be built at Cogglesford Watermill.The boat will be going at a very slow, walking pace and will operate only within set times – initially just on the weekends, and in warmer weather – to avoid disturbance to the river and the wildlife along it.

Public response to the narrowboat has been encouraging and several people have already expressed interest to the Trust in being involved in both the internal fit-out of the boat and in its operation. Anyone interested can find more at: www.sleafordnavigation.co.uk or email [email protected]

Chairman of Sleaford Navigation Trust Chris Hayes said: “It’s really exciting to see our boat, Benjamin Handley, in Sleaford and we look forward to being able to welcome people on board next year.”

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: "It’s a really good thing for Sleaford. This new enterprise is something we have been working with Slea Navigation Trust for a number of years and is a good use of the UKSPF money as it will be a big attraction for tourism, making the river more attractive and vibrant for locals too, getting them to recognise the Slea is an important asset for recreation and walks right on their doorstep.

Lift off - the Benjamin Handley is hoisted aloft by crane from the lorry it arrived on.

“This is the first step and we are looking at getting the Slea navigable again by getting Haverholme Lock back into operation, as we own it, and bring the Slea back to some of its former glory.”

Coun Wright added: “The narrowboat will offer an entirely new experience; allowing people not just to enjoy part of the Slea by boat but also to hear all about the ways in which the Slea Navigation brought prosperity and growth to the area after it originally opened in 1794.“The trips will require the lifting bridge to raise for the boat to pass underneath, which will add another dimension. It’s also an invitation to explore nearby Navigation House – an original canal company office thought to be the only one of its kind still in existence – and to delve even further back into local history at Cogglesford Watermill where stone milling is powered naturally by the river.“After disembarking there’s of course food and drink, leisure, shopping, history and more in Sleaford town centre to complete your visit, and the narrowboat also opens up opportunities for community and educational use led by the Trust.”It is hoped that the boat can also be utilised for organised school or group trips to take in all of the heritage along the river as one joined-up experience. The trips are not about making a large profit, rather just enough to sustainably manage the maintenance costs while bringing visitors to the river and into the town.