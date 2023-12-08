New teen rock band takes spotlight at Hatters in Skegness
A talented new local band are performing in Skegness tonight (Friday)
Teen rock cover band the Unusual Suspects take the spotlight at Hatters in Drummond Road from 8.30pm.
Another musical event coming up is a Christmas concert at St Clement’s Church Hall in Skegness.
The concert takes place in Skegness on the afternoon of Saturday, December 16, and features Skegness Community Orchestra, The Right Notes Ukuleles and Gunby Singers.The event begins at 2pm and is free.
Email your events for the diary to [email protected].