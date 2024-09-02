Olympic gold medallist among thousands who enjoy Wragby Show and Country Fayre

Canter, who lives near Louth, was one of the riders that won the team eventing competition for Great Britain at the Paris Games this summer.

She attended the show to judge the children’s championship in the horse and pony classes and to present rosettes, and she helped to make it arguably the most successful renewal of recent times.

The show, held at Catchem’s Corner at Goltho, featured an array of rural entertainment and competitions for the whole family. It would normally attract between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors, but this time between 6,000 and 8,000 were estimated to have turned up, despite a rainy start to the day.

Such an attendance figure made it a memorable first year as show chair for Alice Cannon, who felt the organisers were rewarded for staging more events, bringing in lots of fresh ideas and increasing the show’s marketing.

"It was the 40th anniversary of the show, and we wanted to showcase what we’re about,” said Alice. “We wanted to bring a village feel to the show.

"We had live bands for the first time, and there were big crowds around the main ring all day.

"It was a mammoth task to organise. We beavered away all year. But it was a good day and to see everyone laughing and enjoying themselves, once the sun came out, put a smile on my face.”

Events, attractions and competitions ranged from equine, livestock, horticulture classes and a cattle, sheep and poultry show to classic cars, carriage driving, food stalls, a licensed bar and a fun dog show.

There was a horse show, including show jumping and heavy horses, and children’s entertainment, plus displays by Ridgeside Falconry, Cranwell Bloodhounds, BMX riders, fire engines, vintage tractors and stationary engines.

A staggering total of 262 trade stands, organised by Malcolm Tresadern, attracted plenty of business, while more than 20 sponsors helped to get the not-for-profit show up and running.

Last year’s event raised almost £8,000 for local charities and organisations. But that figure is expected to be surpassed this time, with the beneficiaries being the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, Louth Rural Activities Centre, Wragby Football Club, Wragby uniformed groups, such as Scouts, Guides and Brownies, and Wragby Town Hall.

Alice has been involved in the show all her life. Her late grandmother, Kathleen Cannon (nee Bruntlett), was a cousin of Harry Bruntlett, who helped to revive the show in 1983 after an absence of 45 years.

"Having taken on the role of chair, there was a lot of hard work and stress behind the scenes, but I really enjoyed doing it.

"We will have a debrief soon and then it will be full steam ahead for next year’s show.

"Special thanks must go to the 23 volunteers who made up the organising committee. Without them and the local community, there wouldn’t be a show.

"I’d also like to thank Christopher Bourn, our president, who owns the field where the show is held and is a big supporter, and also landowner Richard Marriot, who let us use his field for one of the car parks.”

1 . Huge increase in crowd numbers An estimated crowd of 6,000 to 8,000 flocked to the popular show at Catchem's Corner in Goltho. This represented an increase of more than 50 per cent on the usual figure. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

2 . Live bands are a big hit Live bands performing on a new music stage were a big hit at the show. Here are Esoteric entertaining their fans. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

3 . Bloodhounds make a fuss The Cranwell Bloodhounds were a popular attraction at the show. Here, they make a fuss of Helen Draper and nine-year-old Isabelle Draper. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography