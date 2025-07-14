Open day for new fitness and football community hub near Horncastle

A new fitness and football community hub near Horncastle is welcoming all to an open day event this weekend.

The Cage at Wolds Yard, which can be found on Louth Road in the village of West Ashby, is described as “a top-tier space to play, train or host an event”.

It is the home of gym and studio-based fitness classes, and also a high-quality indoor 3G football pitch for fast-paced five-a-side games, training and coaching all year round.

The open day takes place this coming Saturday (July 19) from 10 am to 2 pm when visitors can have a look round the facilities and sample some refreshments.

Spreading the word about The Cage at Wolds Yard in West Ashby and the Earn Your Fizz fitness facility.

A spokesperson said: “Come down and take a look. There has been a lot of local interest, and we know the facilities are being welcomed by lots of young and older people.

“The venue is the result of a tremendous effort and coming together of an incredible community of people.

"Please spread the word and let’s get people of all ages and abilities moving and grooving!”

A notable feature of the venue is the Earn Your Fizz premium fitness centre, described as “a funky studio to house pilates and more, as well as a new gym space for group training, circuit training and some fun new classes”.

Earn Your Fizz is hailed as “a community of like-minded people cheering each other on to be the best version of themselves”.

More information about the venue, along with contact numbers, price plans, classes and how to book or take out memberships can be found on the Facebook pages of The Cage at Wolds Yard and Earn Your Fizz Fitness.