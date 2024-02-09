Open day marks ten years for model railway club

To mark the occasion they staged an open day on Sunday, February 4, at Ruskington Village Hall – where the club holds its regular weekly meetings and layout building sessions.

The club started out based in Osbournby Village Hall, but later relocated to Ruskington for improved storage space.

The event featured a selection of the club’s layouts both complete and in progress, plus visiting layouts from Boston and Market Deeping model railway clubs and a club sales stand for modellers to pick up supplies.

1 . Club menber, Diana Bridgman Club member, Diana Bridgman working on decorating her layout. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . Paul Sheen of Ruskington with his layout Paul Sheen of Ruskington with his layout. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Kim Dowden of Fenton with his Porthllechen layout Kim Dowden of Fenton with his Porthllechen layout at the anniversary event. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson