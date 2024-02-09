Register
Mark Bamford with his layout at the Ruskington anniversary event. Photo: David DawsonMark Bamford with his layout at the Ruskington anniversary event. Photo: David Dawson
Open day marks ten years for model railway club

Members of Sleaford and District Model Railway Club celebrated their group’s 10th anniversary which forming in February 2014.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 9th Feb 2024, 17:23 GMT

To mark the occasion they staged an open day on Sunday, February 4, at Ruskington Village Hall – where the club holds its regular weekly meetings and layout building sessions.

The club started out based in Osbournby Village Hall, but later relocated to Ruskington for improved storage space.

The event featured a selection of the club’s layouts both complete and in progress, plus visiting layouts from Boston and Market Deeping model railway clubs and a club sales stand for modellers to pick up supplies.

Club member, Diana Bridgman working on decorating her layout. Photo: David Dawson

Paul Sheen of Ruskington with his layout.

Kim Dowden of Fenton with his Porthllechen layout at the anniversary event. Photo: David Dawson

Model rail enthusiast Chris Richardson of Swaton with visitor, Sarah Burton of Boston.

