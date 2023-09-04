Pawsome Three Peaks challenge awaits Brigg Extreme Heroes

A new challenge awaits a courageous accountant who is swapping his desk job at Brigg Garden Centre for the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Jack Steer from North Lincolnshire will be attempting to complete the Three Peaks challenge with his team to raise much-needed funds for Jerry Green Dog Rescue. This gruelling challenge covers over 26 miles and 5,000 feet of elevation in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales.

The team consisting of Jack, his partner and friends are taking part in the Three Peaks challenge in Yorkshire, which will see them climb the peaks of Pen-y-ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres), all of which need to be completed within 12 hours on 23rd September.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is a charity that provides a safe place for homeless dogs and seeks new loving places for them to live. It has offices throughout Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. It has been in operation for over 60 years transforming the lives of abandoned and unwanted dogs by providing shelter and finding them loving families and homes.

Jack said of the challenge:

“We are participating in this charity event for Jerry Green Dog Rescue with the purpose of making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of rescue dogs. Through this event, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and adoption, as well as generate essential funds to support the invaluable work done by Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

"By coming together as a community, we strive to provide these deserving dogs with a second chance for a joyful and fulfilling life, while also fostering compassion and empathy within our society.

"As little as £4 could buy a week’s worth of food for a singular dog, or £10 could buy the flea and working treatment for a dog in the care of Jerry Greens. We have adopted our dog, Peg, from Jerry Greens and my partner has volunteered within the North Lincolnshire Centre.”

Bethan Killelay, Community Fundraiser at Jerry Green Dog Rescue said:

“The team at Jerry Green Dog Rescue is thrilled with the amount of support we are receiving for our Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge this coming September.

"With the increase of costs rising, we need supporters more than ever and we couldn’t be more grateful for our fundraisers taking on this challenge.

“By going Extreme with Jerry Green you’ll be creating a lasting memory while making a lasting difference to local dogs at a time they need it most. A huge thank you to Jack from Brigg Garden Centre for supporting our lovely rescue dogs.”