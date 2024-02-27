PB times across the board in Stamford's stamina test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Stamford Striders' St Valentines 30K (18.6 miles) was celebrating its 30th anniversary. The race is the flagship event organised by the South Lincolnshire Club. It is run each year on the Sunday closest to St Valentine's Day, 14 February. It is recognised nationally as one of the toughest events in the UK running calendar, providing a good training run for those planning a spring marathon.

The route of the Stamford 30k also avoids the main town, heading north, undulating its way into rural Rutland and Lincolnshire, visiting the villages of Little Casterton, Ryhall and Pickworth before returning to the start. With an elevation gain of nearly 300 metres the hills on the course were almost relentless, always a good test for the Boston Community Runners.

Four members took the black and yellow stripes the short distance to Stamford to take part in what were perfect running conditions. Steve Roberts led the quartet home in a fast, giving it his all and crossing the line in 2.20.50. Lee Conway also had a strong run. A time of 2.34.43 was his reward. Tanya Knight was next home finishing in 2.42.47 with Sarah-Jane Eggleton running a superb 3.27.48. All the Boston runners achieved new course PB times and all were rightly proud of their achievements.

Steve, Tanya, SJ and Lee.