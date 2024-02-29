Pick up crafts and vintage items at Billingborough's March Hare Fair
Crafts, vintage items and more will be on sale at a March Hare Fair to be held in Billingborough Village Hall.
The event is to be held in aid of village hall funds on March 16 from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
It will feature stalls selling art, handmade bags, local honey, pickles, stained glass, button craft, jewellery and vintage bags.
There will also be a local potter, silk scarves for sale, cards, children’s books, retro and vintage items, French beaded and cold porcelain flowers, handmade soap, creams and more!
Parking and admission is free and there will be refreshments sold.