Play your way through the history of games in new Lincoln Museum exhibition
From the strategic depths of boardgames to the immersive narratives of role-playing games, the museum’s summer exhibition, ‘Games: Enter the Unknown’, invites enthusiasts and newcomers of all ages to explore, play and discover the history of games.
Visitors can roll the dice and let fate choose their route through the exhibition. On their journey they will explore the links between ancient games in the museum’s collection, well-known boardgames and contemporary tabletop role-playing games.
Creative and interactive activities throughout the exhibition let visitors discover core elements of gaming culture, create their own characters, and build their own worlds.
There will be an extensive collection of games available for visitors to play, selected by local communities and volunteers.
Jenny Gleadell, exhibitions and interpretations officer at Lincoln Museum, said: “After working hard behind the scenes to develop this latest exhibition, we’ve become immersed in gaming culture and the history of tabletop games going back at least 3,000 years. It’s so exciting to see all the different elements coming together as we put the final touches to this unique exhibition for Lincoln Museum.
“As part of the displays, we’ve commissioned two new artworks by Midlands-based contemporary artists, who have created pieces that celebrate games and their players. And running alongside Games, we’ve got a huge events programme with everything from film screenings and ‘cardboard cosplay’, to live gaming campaigns and bingo!”
Games: Enter the Unknown will be on display at Lincoln Museum on Danes Terrace, Lincoln, until October 13.
Entry to the exhibition is pay what you decide; any and all donations go towards bringing more exhibitions to life in Lincoln.
The museum is open from Thursday to Monday from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.lincolnmuseum.com for more details, including a full list of events taking place alongside the exhibition.
