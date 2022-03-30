Popular Easter event set to return to Sleaford-area after two-year break

Jonny and Emma, getting set for the Easter Egg Hunt.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Rauceby Hall Gardens will stage its ninth Easter Egg Hunt.

The event – usually annual – was originally due to take in April 2020, but had to be cancelled following the outbreak of Covid-19. The 350 eggs bought in preparation for the day went on to be distributed among pupils at Rauceby Primary School and students at Lincoln Art College.

Organiser Jonny Hoare said it was ‘wonderful’ to be able to open the gardens again for the seasonal, family-orientated celebration.

“It is a sight to behold, when the garden is full of excited kids sleuthing their way to solve the clues with the ultimate prize of an Easter egg awaiting them at the end,” he said.

As well as the egg hunt trail, there will be a tombola, a guess-the-number-of-marbles game, a hot dog stand, a plant stall, and teas and cakes. In addition, there will be a collection for the Host Ukrainian Families Lincolnshire Network. Emma Hoare, co-organiser, said: “In anticipation of a huge turnout we have bought in 360 eggs this year.

“We are hoping to raise funds for two local charities – the Sleaford Food Bank and CASY (mental health support for children).

“These are both charities close to our hearts.”