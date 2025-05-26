Popular Wolds tractor run returns for 17th year to raise thousands for charity

One of the most popular and enduring fundraising events of the year among the Louth farming community is set to roll again.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Tractor Run, which sets off from the village of Ludborough at 10 am on Sunday, June 8, is now in its 17th year.

And the organisers are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the Marie Curie charity, which provides end-of-life care for people with a terminal illness.

Megan Hammond, who helps her farm worker dad, Pete Cook, to run the annual event, said: “We raised more than £3,000 for Marie Curie at last year’s tractor run, and we would love to raise even more this time around,

Tractor runs are a rich source of fundraising across the country.

"To celebrate our 17th year, we are asking all the drivers to dress either their tractors or themselves in yellow, which is the adopted colour of Marie Curie.

"Whether that be daffodils, bunting or face-paints, the choice is yours! There will be a prize for the best dressed tractor/trailer and driver

"The event always attracts a big crowd, and everyone is welcome at the yard before the vehicles set off. It is a great event for all the family and raises money for a fantastic cause. Catering will be available throughout the morning.”

A trail of tractors from across the county, and of all shapes and sizes, will meet at Caudwell’s Yard in Ludborough at 7 am to be fully registered for the run.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Tractor Run run will visit an event being held to mark Open Farm Sunday, whereby farms open their gates to the public. (PHOTO BY: LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) charity)

After setting off, the tractors will travel across the Lincolnshire Wolds and, along the way, they will have a two-hour stop at an Open Farm Sunday event at Hall Farm in the village of Stainton le Vale for visitors to enjoy the vehicles on display.

Open Farm Sunday is a national event, run by the LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) charity in which farms across the country open their gates to the public, offering demonstrations, displays and activities.

From Stainton le Vale, the tractors will return to Caudwell’s Yard, arriving at about 4 pm.

The event was launched in 2007 by Paula Bruntlett and her husband, Gordon, who was a fitter at Caudwell’s and worked alongside Pete.

Since Gordon died from a terminal illness eight years ago, Paula and Pete have continued to organise the tractor run in his memory.

Pete said it was important to inspire future tractor enthusiasts so that the event will continue for generations to come.

He said: “We’re trying to encourage more families to come to the start line this year, so that children become more involved as they grow up. It’s so good to see people interacting at the event.”

It costs £15 to enter a tractor, with no charge for passengers. Vehicles must be fully insured and in a roadworthy condition. Each paid entry will receive a free hog-roast bun at Stainton le Vale.