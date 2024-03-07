Prayer for Peace: New choral song launches on International Women’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The song is performed by members of Hannah’s choirs from across the UK and will appear online as a virtual choir video, with viewers encouraged to donate to Choose Love, a charity that provides humanitarian aid and advocacy.

“This is my prayer, my prayer for peace May the gunfire and fighting cease May the darkness turn to lightMay there be peace on earth tonight”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song, which has strongly pacifist roots, was written in response to the upsurge in violence across the world in the past few months. It is being released on International Women’s Day both to highlight the disproportionate impact of war on women and to provide a message of support for women currently caught in conflict, with a clear message that they are not standing alone. This is particularly important in a time where many of us have felt helpless, witnessing awful events unfold and not being able to do anything to help.

Most Popular

Hannah Brine Singers singing Prayer for Peace

Hannah says:

“It has been incredibly difficult to watch the situation in Gaza escalate and we wanted to do something in some small way to help. We are supporting Choose Love through our fundraising and are grateful for any donations.”

Jessica says:

“I believe it is really important to continue spreading a message of peace in every way that we have available to us, especially given worldwide events at the moment. When Hannah asked me to write on this project, I jumped at the chance to do something to help raise money for this wonderful charity who provide vital humanitarian aid. Even the smallest of actions can make a difference.”

The premiere will take place at 10am on March 8th on YouTube. https://bit.ly/prayer-peace