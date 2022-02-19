Prints of River Slea bridges will form festival’s bunting

Laura Bath of Sleaford and Sophia Bath 7 EMN-220214-105303001

Artist Harriott Righini-Brand led the workshop helping families create a print of some of the bridges. They are creating buntings of the prints to hang across and along the river during the RiverLight festival coming up on March 19 and a book of prints will also be available.

Mark Bowery from The Hub said the workshops were fantastic, seeing a great turnout for what is the first activity related to RiverLight festival.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This is just the start of what promises to be a packed programme for local people to see and do over the coming month or so. It’s really great to see all of the activities, events and various projects all starting to take form and become what we hope is a fantastic celebration of arts, creativity and culture that will help bring Sleaford together.”

L-R Anne Willoughby of Canwick and Ann Hughes of Sleaford EMN-220214-105429001

Harriott said: “Everyone enjoyed the community workshops, the participants said that they had learnt a new skill (most had never done a lino cut before). Everyone also loved the fact that the workshops were free and were part of the festival and this had encouraged them to try it out.”

A children’s workshop making papermache fish for an installation in the library took place on Tuesday.

Doreen Bamford of Sleaford EMN-220214-105417001

L-R Ann Hughes of Sleaford with project leader, Harriott Righini-Brand. EMN-220214-105355001

Doreen Bamford of Sleaford EMN-220214-105334001

Project leader, Harriott Righini-Brand helping Sophia Bath 7 of Sleaford EMN-220214-105318001