RAF Cranwell to hold Colour Run to raise funds for RAF charity

RAF Benevolent Fund and RAF Cranwell to hold Colour Run event this JuneRAF Lincolnshire personnel and their families will be taking part in a Colour Run event this June to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The Colour Run, held on Wednesday 12 June at RAF Cranwell, is a 5km paint race inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi. Participants are encouraged to walk, jog, or sprint their way through the 5k course while getting showered with bursts of colour.

The event is open to whole force and families to sign up and welcomes all ages and fitness levels.

Amber Satterthwaite, Community Fundraising Team Leader, at the RAF Benevolent Fund said: “We are thrilled to invite serving personnel and their families to take part in a fun-filled afternoon at RAF Cranwell for the RAF Lincolnshire 5km Charity Colour Run. Whether you're a seasoned runner, or just looking for a fun time, this event is perfect for all ages and fitness levels. Proceeds from the event will help to change the lives of members of the RAF Family through the work of the Fund.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

Where: RAF Cranwell, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 8HB. Parking will be available at the Stadium car park. Access to station will be via Whittle Hall gate and a valid ID will be required.

When: 12 June 2024 at 16:00. Registration will open at 15:00. Please arrive in good time to register at the front of CHOM. Upon registration you will receive a plain white t-shirt (one size fits all) and glasses.