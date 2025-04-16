Rail museum to hold open day

Andy Hubbert
News Editor

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Heckington Railway Museum. Photo supplied by the museumHeckington Railway Museum. Photo supplied by the museum
Heckington Railway Museum is opening once again to the great Lincolnshire public.

This unique local heritage attraction, located in the old station buildings at Heckington, will be holding an open day on Saturday April 19.

The team of volunteers announced via their social media: “We have three layouts for the children - and adults - to enjoy, as well as many railway artifacts and exhibits. You will not be disappointed.”

Entrance is just £2 for adults, children are free.

You are invited to go along and support your unique local attraction at 40-50 Station Road, opening at 11am until 3pm.

