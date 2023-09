What’s on this week in the Market Rasen and Caistor area

Rasen area community diary

Saturday, September 30

Market Rasen Veterans Breakfast Club at The Advocate Arms, 10am – noon.

Weekly: Adult craft club at Market Rasen Library, 10am – noon. Take along a project to do while enjoying a complimentary tea/coffee.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Weekly: Craft Hub at Market Rasen Children’s Library, 10am – 12.30pm. Drop in to this new activity and put your cutting and sticking skills to the test.

World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support, at Market Rasen Library 10.30am – noon.

Sunday, October 1

Rotary TWAM collection, 9.30am – noon in Binbrook Market Place. Unwanted tools, garden tools, sewing machines etc.

Church Services:

- Brookenby: 11.30am Communion.

- Claxby: 3pm Harvest Thanksgiving Service.

- East Barkwith: 9.30am Harvest Festival.

- Faldingworth: 4pm Harvest Service.

- Ludford: 11am Communion.

- Market Rasen Methodist: 10.30am Harvest Festival.- Market Rasen New Life: 10.30am Worship Gathering. Centre Point for children too.

- Middle Rasen: 10.30am Communion.

- Middle Rasen Methodist: 10.30am Morning Worship.

- Nettleton: 2.30pm Harvest Festival.

- Stainton le Vale: 9.30am Communion.

- Tealby: 11am Morning Praise.

Monday, October 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am – 11.15am.

Weekly: Well-being walk from Market Rasen Leisure Centre, 9.30am. Free.

Weekly: Stay and Play (under 1 year) at Market Rasen Children's Centre, 10am – noon.

Weekly: Cash bingo, Lammas Leas Community Room, Market Rasen, 2pm start.

Tuesday, October 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly: Coffee morning in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen market place, 9.30am – 11.30am.

Weekly: Knit & Natter Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am – noon.

Weekly: Moving On Up (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am – 11am.

Weekly: Connect Over a Cuppa at Market Rasen Library, 11am – noon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly: Tai Chi at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 11am – noon.

Weekly: Adult Youth Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm – 4pm.

Weekly: Children’s Craft Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm. For ages 6+.

Weekly: Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm – 7pm.

Weekly: Zumba Gold at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm – 8pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly: Market Rasen Singers Ladies Choir rehearsal, in Market Rasen New Life Church, 7.30pm – 9pm. New singers welcome. No audition.

Wednesday, October 4

Carry on Singing Group in Middle Rasen Church Hall, from 1.30pm. Details: 07526 473480.

Caistor Street Food Market, South Street Park, 3.30pm – 8.30pm.

Thursday, October 5

Market Rasen Mail editorial drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am – noon.

Friday, October 6

Market Rasen Lions book stall in Market Rasen Market Place.

Rasen area memory cafe, in the Festival Hall, 10am to noon.

Saturday, October 7