Revesby is back and could be biggest ever

Dancing Diggers

After two years away, the show has secured more than 200 bookings from local businesses, craft sellers, food outlets, charities, performers and community groups for visitors to enjoy.

Headliners will be the JCB Dancing Diggers, who are bringing their spectacular, synchronised display to the main ring and for the first time, the historic Revesby parklands will host the Race the Estate 10km and half marathon running races on the morning of the show, organised by Trident Sports.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to this year’s show - we have a jam-packed day planned for visitors and it’s definitely not one to miss. It could be our biggest show ever.

"The last two years have shown just how much our community and social ties matter, and on August 7 we will be celebrating both.

“We’ve got entertainment and countryside pursuits for the whole family to enjoy and all the much-loved Revesby traditions, plus the first ever Race the Estate running series taking place around the park.

"Not to mention the hundreds of local businesses, charities and craftspeople supporting this year’s show.”

There’s an action packed schedule of attractions and country pursuits planned, including ‘have a go’ activities like archery, axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting and climbing.

Younger visitors can also try their hand at soft archery or even the live sheepdog demonstration.

Fens Falconry Display will be showcasing its captivating demonstration in the main ring, featuring falcons, hawks, eagles and buzzards, while Tom Hogg returns to showcase his rare breeds of talented performing pigs.

Businesses confirmed for the show include Colin Gregory Roses, Lincolnshire Co-op, Listers Toyota, Louth Tractors, Pecks, Peter Scott Shoes, Stockholes Alpacas, Taylors of Boston, The Lincoln Distillery and many more.

Charities such as Girlguiding, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, The RAF Association and The Butterfly Hospice Trust will also be there, as well as the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network’s Health Hut.

There will be plenty of activities for four-legged friends, including dog agility and a gun dog scurry competition, as well as the popular terrier racing.

Revesby regulars can enjoy the return of the vintage tractors, classic cars and stationary engines in this year’s line-up.

Keen gardeners or bakers can enter the many competitions for homegrown and home baked produce, as well flower arranging for adults and children too.

Tickets for this year’s show are available online, priced at £12.50 for adults, £4 for children. Family tickets (two adults and up to three children) are £30, while under 5s go free.

For more details, visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk or search ‘Revesby Country Fair’ on Facebook.