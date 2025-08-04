Revived arts and heritage event, Horncastle Horse Fair, returns this week

One of Horncastle’s most popular community events, which links the town to its rich history, returns this week.

Horncastle Horse Fair dates back almost 800 years to 1229 and was revived in 2023 after a 75-year absence.

It will feature a range of events and activities around the town centre from this Thursday (August 7) to Saturday, August 9.

Saturday features the ‘Mane Event’ which, says the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, takes inspiration from the town’s Great August Horse Fair. This was once the largest such event for horses in the world, attracting buyers and traders from across Europe and beyond.

Horncastle Horse Fair returns this week for its third year since being revived in 2023.

Among the most famous horses bought at the fair was Lottery, the winner of what is regarded as the first-ever Grand National steeplechase race back in 1839.

The introduction of cars led to the decline of the fair, which was held for the last time in 1948. But now it has been revived by the society, in partnership with the East Lindsey-based Sessions Arts programme and with support from Horncastle Town Council, East Lindsey District Council, Arts Council England and an army of volunteers.

A spokesperson for the society said: “The horse fair is an arts celebration of the town’s heritage and history, as well as being a wonderful community get-together where new traditions are created.

“With performances, craft workshops, talks, food and drink and even a parade, it’s a brilliant event that brings the town together.

Bomber, the loveable shire horse, will be making an appearance at the community event.

"It is a way of celebrating heritage in a quirky way, full of family fun. We would like to thank everyone for giving their time and enthusiasm.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy market stalls, live music in a walled garden, dance performances and a comedy gymkhana.

Films will be screened, there will be creative activities and Bomber, the well-known local shire horse, will be making an appearance.

The horse fair venues will include Horncastle Community Centre, St Mary’s Church and Banovallum House on Manor House Street, which is home to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

A scene from a previous Horncastle Horse Fair.

Parking will be available at the car parks on St Lawrence Street and Cattle Market, while accessible public toilets can be found on St Lawrence Street and at the community centre.

Dogs will be allowed but must be kept on short leads at all times.