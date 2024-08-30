Riders set to roar into Wainfleet for annual bike meet
Organisers Mick Rust, local businessmen Carl Drury and Russell Taylor and a fellow bike enthusiast Steve ( Buzz ) Hardy have been busy planning a day of activities for Saturday, including live music and food. There will also be classic and interesting bikes on display
Stewart Peltell will again be going around town as the event’s mascot – the scarecrow.
This year’s event has support from Wainfleet Town Council and from sponsors.
As well as boosting local businesses, including a well-known fish and chip shop and local pubs, Wainfleet bike meet supports three charities – Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Blood Bikes and the Butterfly Hospice.
The event is free and starts at 12noon.
