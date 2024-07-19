Sensational sculptures at Doddington Hall

Sculpture at Doddington Hall

​Sculpture at Doddington has returned this month with an international line-up.

With 27 new artists, six featured sculptors and four local artists being showcased alongside an incredible pool of international talent, Sculpture at Doddington 2024 promises to be an exhibition for the books.

Curated by David Waghorne and Kate McGovern of Sculpture Events, the popular biennial Sculpture Exhibition opened at the weekend and runs at the Elizabethan prodigy house until September 8.

Doddington Hall’s walled gardens and romantic wild garden are primed to provide the perfect setting for more than 300 works of art made by 60 acclaimed sculptors, working across the UK and beyond. Supported by lead sponsor RBC Brewin Dolphin, as well as Soper BMW, Roythornes Solicitors, Brown & Co, and MKM, from homegrown talent to internationally acclaimed sculptors and rising stars, this year’s exhibition has been carefully curated to deliver an eclectic exhibition to suit all tastes, styles and budgets.

While most of the sculptures are positioned thoughtfully throughout the formal East Front, West Garden and beyond to the lovingly restored Wild Garden - giving visitors a unique way to experience the extensive grounds of Doddington Hall - a number of smaller-scale but equally captivating pieces will be housed in a large indoor gallery, located in the Stable Yard. Covering themes such as the environment, sustainability and the intricacies of human nature, pieces that feature in this year’s exhibition have been inspired by the natural world, human emotions, the uniqueness of our points of view and the materials themselves - including alabaster, mixed metals and stained glass.

Six featured sculptors will be taking centre stage this year, two of whom work out of their studios in Lincolnshire. The sculptors are: Ian Gill, Nadine Collinson, James Sutton, Roberta Mason, John Bizas and Mike Clancy.

Alongside this year’s homegrown Featured Sculptors - James Sutton and Ian Gill - Sculpture at Doddington will also feature a further duo of Lincolnshire-based sculptors: Michael Thacker and Michael Scrimshaw.

Alongside 27 new artists - including Andrian Melka, Andrew Sinclair, Jonathan Loxley, Marie Boyle, and Ollie Holman - this year also sees Sculpture at Doddington launch another first, the Young Sculptor Award. With the historic working Kitchen Garden providing the ideal backdrop, varying works of art

made by thoughtfully-selected young sculptors from across the UK will be displayed in the grounds.

Next Thursday, July 25, and on Friday, August 23,there is the opportunity to join Doddington Hall’s creative lead, Angus Forbes, for an exclusive evening tour through Doddington’s sculpture exhibition. Enjoy a glass of champagne as you stroll through the gardens, see each sculpture in a different light and learn more about a selection of pieces and sculptors. The tour will end in the indoor sculpture gallery, which features a captivating variety of smaller-scale sculptures. Limited places are available for these exclusive tours, and therefore booking is essential.

For more information, details on the featured sculptors and bookings visit www.doddingtonhall.com/

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm daily (last entry 3pm). Tickets will be available on arrival - Adult £9.50, Child, £4.50, Family £22, Doddington Season Ticket Holders free. Historic Houses, RHS, CPRE and Art Fund Members receive 20 per cent off full-price garden entry, 2 for 1 for carers. Upgrade your ticket on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday to visit the Hall. Additional charges apply.

Almost every piece in the exhibition will be for sale, with a full price list included in each Exhibition Guide, which visitors collect at the Gatehouse with the purchase of their tickets on arrival.