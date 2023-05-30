Things are all set for the upcoming 1940s day event being organised by Sleaford Town Council and the William Alvey School.

1940s vocalist Miss Sarah Jane will be singing at the Sleaford 1940s event.

They will be repeating the nostalgic event held last year in the school grounds, off Eastgate, on Saturday June 3, from 11am to 4.30pm.

Admission is free and the joint organisers say they have fantastic entertainment lined up, plus free attractions for the family, stalls and food and drink.

Entertainment will include tours of the historic William Alvey School Air Raid Shelter which was built for pupils during the Second World War and has now been turned into a mini museum as well as a learning resource.

Miller Magic Big band sounds will be playing at the Sleaford 1940s Day in June.

Award-winning Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths will be keeping people up to date, 1940s vocalist Miss Sarah-Jane will be singing at points throughout the day, as will The Blighty Belles.

Kesteven Morris dancers will perform, as will magician and children's entertainer Billy Biscuit.

There will be a 1940s Home Front living history display, historic vehicles from the era, Boutique Cuts doing 1940s hair styles, a display by Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre. There will be lots for children such as a bouncy castle by MCS Inflatables, Dais'ie Events, Express entertainments, a Punch and Judy show and Miller Magic Big Band.

You can bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds. Only assistance dogs permitted.

The Blighty Belles.