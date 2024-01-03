Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society: Acquisition of the Saab Fighter Jets

How the Newark Air Museum managed to get its hands on a trio of Swedish classics

The next meeting of Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will be held on Tuesday 16th January in the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford, NG34 7RZ.

The speaker is Howard Heeley who has been the Secretary to the Museum Trustees at the Newark Air Museum for the last 18 years.

He will be talking about how the museum was able to acquire the SAAB Draken, Viggen and Safir aircraft.

The SAAB Viggen

Howard's initial career was in scientific research which whetted his appetite for investigative aviation research. Since February 2003, he has been working on a self-employed basis in marketing and promotions trading as 'Down to Earth Promotions'.

He has also undertaken a amount of freelance aviation writing for magazines such as Flypast, Aeroplane Monthly, Aircraft Illustrated, Pilot and the BBMF Yearbook.

He became a member of the Newark Air Museum in 1973 and has been a trustee for nearly 30 years.

It is also time to renew membership of SDLAS so please arrive slightly early to facilitate this.

Doors open at 7pm.