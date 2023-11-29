Sleaford club's model show grows even bigger

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club hosted its fifth charity modelling exhibition on Saturday, November 18, at the new, larger venue of St George’s Academy, in Ruskington.
It was bigger and better with 55 exhibitors including model aircraft, military vehicles, boats, dolls houses, Lego and Scalextric cars, plus demonstrators and trade stands.
The club is to split the £4,180 profits between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES at its meeting today (Wednesday).
A tug boat built from scrap metal by Alan Keal of Sleaford.
Robin Evans with his model of HMS Victory that took him five and a half years to build.
A close-up of the detailed modelling on board HMS Victory - can you spot Admiral Nelson?
A Wallace and Grommit Anti-Pesto van displayed by Lincoln Model Club.