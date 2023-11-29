Register
BREAKING
Mark Martin from Beverley with Betsy Rose his 2-inch scale traction engine. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSONMark Martin from Beverley with Betsy Rose his 2-inch scale traction engine. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON
Mark Martin from Beverley with Betsy Rose his 2-inch scale traction engine. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

Sleaford club's model show grows even bigger

​Sleaford and District Model Railway Club hosted its fifth charity modelling exhibition on Saturday, November 18, at the new, larger venue of St George’s Academy, in Ruskington.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 29th Nov 2023, 17:50 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT

It was bigger and better with 55 exhibitors including model aircraft, military vehicles, boats, dolls houses, Lego and Scalextric cars, plus demonstrators and trade stands.

The club is to split the £4,180 profits between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES at its meeting today (Wednesday).

A tug boat built from scrap metal by Alan Keal of Sleaford. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

1. Sleaford Model Show 2023

A tug boat built from scrap metal by Alan Keal of Sleaford. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

Robin Evans with his model of HMS Victory that took him five and a half years to build. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2. Sleaford Model Show 2023

Robin Evans with his model of HMS Victory that took him five and a half years to build. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

A close-up of the detailed modelling on board HMS Victory - can you spot Admiral Nelson? Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

3. Sleaford Model Show 2023

A close-up of the detailed modelling on board HMS Victory - can you spot Admiral Nelson? Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

A Wallace and Grommit Anti-Pesto van displayed by Lincoln Model Club. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

4. Sleaford Model Show 2023

A Wallace and Grommit Anti-Pesto van displayed by Lincoln Model Club. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Notts Air AmbulanceLego