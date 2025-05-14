Sleaford model rail club to hold exhibition

By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th May 2025, 16:32 BST
Porthallow in N Gauge will be one of the layouts on show at the exhibition.placeholder image
Porthallow in N Gauge will be one of the layouts on show at the exhibition.
Families and model railway enthusiasts across the region will be heading to Sleaford at the end of May for the annual Sleaford Model Railway Exhibition.

The event is organised by the club and will feature 14 layouts representing railways in from different parts of the country and also Australia and Poland.

There will be layouts for younger visitors to try their hand at driving the trains. Well known modeller Tony Wright will be present with his loco clinic and he will try to fix poorly running locomotives which can then be tried out on the club’s test track. Visitors will also be able to buy models from the various traders in attendance.

The exhibition is being held at the St George’s Academy, Westgate, Sleaford NG34 7PP and will be open between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is £6 for adults, £4 for children and a Family Ticket is £12.

For more information contact Nick Dibben, exhibition manager Tel: 01529 400142. Sleaford Model Railway Club meets on Wednesdays at Ruskington Village Hall between 7pm and 10pm.

