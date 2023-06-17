SO Festival is set to make a spectacular return to the coast this weekend.

The breathtaking free international outdoor arts event promises to transform Skegness's Tower Gardens on June 16-17 and Mablethorpe's Sherwood Fields on June 18.

This year's programme includes mesmerizing street theatre, thrilling circus acts, innovative dance performances, soul-stirring music, and captivating visual arts installations.

Originating from humble beginnings in 2009, SO Festival has evolved into Lincolnshire's premier cultural celebration, captivating audiences, and fostering a spirit of artistic appreciation.

It is brought to you by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture with funding support from Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council. Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation and strategic partner to East Lindsey District Council.

Other key partners for SO Festival 2023 are The Embassy Theatre Skegness, Helsingør Teater, County Care, UK New Artists, Rights Community Action, Women*s Action Forum, Natural England, Lincolnshire County Council, Outdoor Arts UK and Skegness Aquarium.

The free festival is also dog friendly.

Farmyard Theatre at the So Festival. Photo: Barry Robinson.