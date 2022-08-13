SO great to see arts festival is back along Lincolnshire Coast

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quirky new dance piece by Stopgap Dance Company called Frock is featured in the SO Festival.

Three days of ‘innovative, inspiring, international street theatre’ are promised in Skegness and Mablethorpe to entertain all the family – and the best news is everything is free.

Featuring everything from whimsical wizardry and dancing defenders to AI art and roaming robotics, SO Festival 2022’s programme of high quality arts and culture will take you on a journey of discovery, inviting you to step out of your day to day, get involved, feel inspired and be entertained by talented performers from the local and international circuit.

It was in In 2009 that East Lindsey District Council, in partnership with Arts Council England, first launched a summer festival in Skegness called SO.

The title ‘SO’ comes from the famous 1908 John Hassall poster which features the town’s Jolly Fisherman dancing along the beach with the slogan of ‘Skegness is SO Bracing’.

The first SO Festival included a night of Opera relayed on to a 46m beach via satellite from the neighbouring Embassy Theatre and the first beach performance of Full Circle by The World Famous and Terrafolk, a spectacular music and pyrotechnic show.

Amongst the artists for 2022 are six striking dancers in an uplifting dance riot called Frock, set to a brand new art rock soundtrack by Hannah Miller and Oli Austin of Moulettes.

This quirky new dance piece by Stopgap Dance Company features playful observations of yesteryears, explodinge into a ‘punkish’ celebration of individuality and difference.

Catch the SO festival in Mablethorpe on August 18 and in Skegfness, August 20-22. For more details, visit www.sofestival.org/so-festival-2022-programme/

MORE DIARY DATES

August 19 – Barry Steele and Friends, the Embassy Centre, Skegness. Producers of The Roy Orbison Story present their brand-new production - The Class of 55 in ‘Great Balls of Fire.’ Show features Mike Byrne, direct playing the hits of Jerry Lee Lewis with Rock n Roll legend James Burton.

August 20-27 - Skegness EBF National Bowls Championships.

August 22 – It’s a Knockout, car boot site, Burgh le Marsh.

August 24 - Furlongs Festival, Sutton on Sea.

August 27-28 - Chapel St Leonards Summer Fair and Music Festival.

Every Tuesday:

Mix and Make crafts session, St Clements Hall, Skegness, 1.30-3.30pm.