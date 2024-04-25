An image from a previous event. The popular fun dog show is back for this year's South Kyme WI Spring fayre

The show is being held between 11am and 3.30pm with proceeds set to go towards WI and local causes.

A star attraction will be the fun dog show, with entries taken from 11.30am and the first class judging at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a Tug of War competition between 2.15pm and 2.30pm and the traditional village duck race will sett off along the Kyme Eau between the two bridges at 3pm.

Most Popular

There will also be face painting, plant and craft stalls, and a table top sale – to book call 07840 974344.

There will be many children’s games, Pimms stall and refreshments in the Morris Room.