South Kyme WI staging spring fayre with dog show and duck race
South Kyme Women’s Institute is holding its now annual Spring Fayre at the village’s Coronation Hall, with lots going on for all the family both inside and out.
The show is being held between 11am and 3.30pm with proceeds set to go towards WI and local causes.
A star attraction will be the fun dog show, with entries taken from 11.30am and the first class judging at 12.30pm.
There will be a Tug of War competition between 2.15pm and 2.30pm and the traditional village duck race will sett off along the Kyme Eau between the two bridges at 3pm.
There will also be face painting, plant and craft stalls, and a table top sale – to book call 07840 974344.
There will be many children’s games, Pimms stall and refreshments in the Morris Room.
Why not round off the day with a quiz, sausage and mash at The Hume? Book in advance on 01526 869143.