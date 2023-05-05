The stage is set for a right royal coronation celebration in Skegness.

A full programme of events including entertainment on stage and a large screen for the coronation ceremony are planned for tomorrow, May 6, in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Teams have been busy preparing for Saturday’s event in Tower Gardens – and we can now reveal what you can expect.

The Great British Garden Party has been organised by Skegness Town Council in partnership with a host of local businesses.

Royal entertainer Dee Dee Lee has also chosen to stay home on this occasion to help the town celebrate rather than being in London.

She is managing the performers on the stage which has been donated by Magna Vitae.

A giant screen for the coronation ceremony and procession and fairground rides have been donated by Fantasy Island, who are also running an event on the day with a free firework display wristbands for anyone with the names ‘Charles, Charlie and Charlotte’.

Members of the public are invited to take a picnic but the park’s Café Dansant will also be open serving some coronation themed delights.

Dee Dee Lee told Lincolnshire World: “We are so pleased to share all of the exciting entertainment planned for tomorrow.

"The weather looks like it will stay fine into the afternoon so fingers crossed the rain stays away!”

Here are some of the highlights of the day:

9.57am Fanfare announcing start of event

10am Official opening by Mayor of Skegness

10.05am Dee Dee Lee introduces the Janice Sutton Theatre School (stage)

10.30am The Right Notes Ukuleles (bandstand)

11.03am Savoy Theatre Productions (Stage)

11.25am Dee Dee Charlie Chaplin’s Little Tramp tribute (Stage)

11.37am Q20 Family Variety Entertainment (Stage)

12.10pm Luke and Top Limitz Dance Academy (Stage)

12.26pm Mayor introduces the Crowning of a King (Bandstand)

12.30pm Crowning of His Majesty the King (Big Screen)

1.05pm ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition performance (Stage)

1.10pm Mellor’s Entertainment (Stage)

1.45pm Savoy Theatre Productions (Stage)

2.10pm Vocalist Kris (Stage)

2.45pm Luke and Top Limitz Dance Academy (Stage)

3.05pm Q20 Family Variety Entertainment (Stage)

3.40pm Dee Dee Song and Dance (Stage)

4.05pm Mellor’s Entertainment (Stage)

4.40pm Mayor

4.45pm Farewell performance (Stage)