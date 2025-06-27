Step back in time for 1940s VE Day weekend

Wartime re-enactors from Thorpe Camp's 1940s day two years ago.

Step back in time and experience the spirit of the 1940s at Thorpe Camp’s 1940s Weekend.

The event has become a popular, regular attraction and this year it is bigger and better, with a special focus on Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marking its 80th anniversary.

The event takes placed on July 5 and 6 from 10am each day at the museum on the B1192, Tattershall Thorpe, LN4 4PL.

Get ready to experience the spirit of 1940s Britain in a full weekend of live period entertainment with 1940s vocalists and dancing, vintage stalls, classic military and civilian vehicle displays, Allied and Axis re-enactment groups, collectibles, vintage clothing and militaria, trade stands, food and drink in the grounds of RAF Woodhall Spa No1 Communal Site.

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the era and celebrate one of history’s most defining moments in style.

Want to know more about forties clothing and more, ask a reenactor, they will be pleased to tell you about their passionate hobby. You can even get your hair done 1940s style.

There will be five competitions for Best Living History Display, Best Vehicle, Best Dressed Adult Military, Best Dressed Adult Civilian, Best Dressed Junior and Best Dressed Couple.

Thorpe Camp buildings will be open for you to see exhibits and there is hoped to be flypasts by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.