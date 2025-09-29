Step back in time for nostalgic 1940s Day at Dogdyke Pumping Station
As part of the event, which runs from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm, visitors can enjoy a display of British and American military vehicles and equipment.
Attractions will also include period re-enactors, military displays, classic cars of the 40s and vintage swing-dancing to music of the era. If you pop along, you can even learn to jive one of the famous dances of the time, the Lindy Hop!
Sunday’s event is also the last chance this year to see and hear the station’s unique 1856 steam-driven land drainage engine at work.
This beam engine, built by Bradley and Craven in Wakefield, west Yorkshire, drives the large scoop wheel pump which lifts water from the lower drain to the River Witham.
Also at work will be the 1940 Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR 40hp oil engine, operating the centrifugal Gwynne’s pump, both of which were made in Lincoln.
These engines were the mainstay for keeping people’s homes and the farmland dry in the Lincolnshire Fens.
Sunday promises to be enjoyable day out for the whole family, especially as admission is free, although donations are always welcome to help maintain the site and its engines.
The pumping station is well signposted east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, with an access road to the car park through Bridge Farm, LN4 4JG.
Refreshments will be available in the pump attendant’s cottage, where there is also a small museum, while bric-a-brac, tombola and plant stalls will be open in the attractive grounds.
This will be the last event of the 2025 season at Dogdyke, which will reopen after the winter on Sunday, May 3 next year.