Stourton Woods to host blooming beautiful sunflower open days

Sunflowers at Stourton estate.

Visitors are invited to experience the golden glow of summer at a popular sunflower event, from Sunday August 3 to Friday August 8.

Nestled in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds, Stourton Woods near Baumber, Horncastle, is opening its gates for a sunflower celebration – perfect for families, photographers, and flower lovers alike!

This is a relaxed, family-friendly event with sunflower picking, tractor rides and photo spots, with free parking and no need to book, just £2 entry per person to the sunflower field, with under 2s free, and parking is complimentary.

Open10am - 4pm, visitors will be welcomed at the main woodland car park, where they can either enjoy a scenic 300-metre walk across Hall Park, between the lakes to the sunflower field, or opt for the fun and accessible tractor and trailer shuttle running throughout the day for £2 per person (round trip – available Sunday only).

There will be a mini farmers market on Sunday August 3 as part of a week of sunflower picking open days.

Once in the field, guests are invited to pick their own sunflowers from the designated area at £1 per stem – it’s recommended to bring secateurs or scissors. A trail will be mown through the sea of sunflowers, allowing visitors to wander leisurely, take photos at specially designed straw bale photo spots, and soak up the summer scenery.

Also on Sunday August 3 will be a Mini Farmers Market in the Roundhouse and visitors are encouraged to enjoy refreshments and local produce from businesses all less than 10 miles from the farm gates! Well-behaved dogs on leads are very welcome.

Helen Strawson of Stourton Estates said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the stunning sunflower field again this year. It’s a fantastic way for families to connect with nature, take beautiful photos, and leave with a bunch of cheerful stems to brighten homes.”

This event forms part of Stourton Estates’ continued efforts to open up the private estate for seasonal family-friendly events, while promoting local produce, sustainability, and countryside access.