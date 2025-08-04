Street party and memorial service in Horncastle for 80th anniversary of VJ Day

A street party will be the highlight of events in Horncastle to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which brought to an end the Second World War.

The Horncastle and district branch of the Royal British Legion has organised the VJ80 events for later this month, with a party in the park taking place at The Wong on Saturday, August 16, from 12 midday to 4 pm.

Julian Millington, of the Legion’s VJ80 committee, explained: “The street party will be for families to attend. Entry is free.

"There are several local food outlets nearby which are supporting the event. Alternatively, families can choose to take a picnic.

The 80th anniversary of VJ Day will be marked by three notable events in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Ancre Somme Association UK)

"Seating or blankets for the grassed area will need to be taken along, but there are a small number of picnic tables in the area.

"Music will play throughout the event, with additional entertainment by The Elderly Brothers ukelele duo.

"There will be a face-painter for the children and a number of fete-type games for everyone to take part in.

"Bunting and balloons will help to provide a street party atmosphere.”

VJ (Victory Over Japan) Day, which falls on August 15, is the day on which Japan officially surrendered in the war, primarily as a result of two atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

VJ80 has been organised as an opportunity for the nation to come together to honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation through a series of national and local events and activities.

Horncastle’s events begin on Friday, August 15 when, in line with the rest of the country, two minutes’ silence will be observed on Market Place in front of the Legion branch’s noticeboard. It will include a playing of ‘The Last Post’, and a standard-bearer will be present.

Later that day, at 7 pm, a memorial service will be held at Horncastle Methodist Church on Queen Street. Wreaths will be laid, and the Royal British Legion branch will be supported by local Army and air cadet groups.

Julian added: “Hopefully, as many people as possible will join us to remember this significant and momentous period in the country’s history.”