Success as quilts and textiles on show at Cranwell exhibition

Quilting and textiles groups based in Cranwell have held their third exhibition of their creations.

From left - Lorna Bushnell and Annabel Groom show off quilts on display at Cranwell church. Photo: Mick Fox

The Crafty Ladies and Contemporary Textiles groups displayed to the public during the weekend of August 26-27.

Group member Hilary Proctor said there was a steady flow of visitors over both days to St Andrew's Church to view the traditional quilts and then across to the village hall to see contemporary textile exhibits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There were many appreciative comments about the spectacle the quilts created in church,” she said, with the quilts, rich in colour and pattern, spread across pews. There were a wide variety of techniques on show, including hand dying and printing, burning and manipulating fabrics, inspired by themed challenges.