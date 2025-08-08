Summer artisan market returns to woodland venue
Much more than just a fabulous market, they offer a wide selection of Lincolnshire creatives, food producers, makers and artists showcasing their goods in and around the Roundhouse in the woods, you can really make a day of it.
There will be Farm Safaris for you to book in advance online; a quieter picnic area and space in the arboretum – for families to enjoy freedom and nature in this enclosed area; waymarked trails to explore around the beautiful estate – ranging from 1km, 3km and 5km; there will be lawn games and well behaved dogs on leads are very welcome.
Plus there will be a great selection of quality hot food and drink vendors on site so you can enjoy food to eat while shopping.
With relaxed music playing throughout the day, it is an event for you to relax and soak up the atmosphere.
There is no entry fee for this event, but it is £5 per car to pay on the gate for parking (cash please) which goes towards the upkeep of the venue. Parking is within the field off Clays Lane with limited Blue Badge Parking at the round house. Organisers encourage visitors to car share, fill your car and come in groups, making it excellent value for a day out.
Visitors should access Stourton Woods from the A158. Look out for the temporary road signage which will be put up on the verges of surrounding main roads indicating access to the venue on the day.
