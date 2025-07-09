Summer fair fundraiser to be held for children's ward at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

A summer fair is to be held in support of the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

The event will take place at Boston Town FC, in Tattershall Road, on Sunday, August 17, from 11am to 9pm.

It is being organised by the fundraising team on the ward itself.

A spokesman for the team said: “This exciting community event is being held to raise vital funds to enhance the experience of young patients and their families during their time on the ward.

“From comforting sensory equipment to distraction tools, play resources, and small improvements to family spaces, the team is working hard to make the ward feel less like a hospital, and more like a place of safety and care for children facing challenging times.”

Something for everyone is promised at the event, including local stalls, live entertainment, food vendors, games, a dog show, raffle prizes, and children’s activities.

“We’re so proud of the care we provide every day, and this fundraiser is our way of going even further for our children and families,” the spokesman continued. “Every penny raised will go directly back into the ward – making it brighter, more comforting, and full of the little extras that can make a big difference.”

The summer fair is a new venture for the fundraising team.

“The Children’s Ward Summer Fair is a true celebration of community spirit – with local businesses, volunteers, and hospital staff all coming together to create a day to remember,” the spokesman said.

“We are still actively looking for event sponsors to help bring this day to life, and contributions or donations of any size are warmly welcomed,” they added. “Whether you can donate a prize, sponsor an activity, or offer your services — we’d love to hear from you.”

You can also find the event on Facebook at Summer Fair - Children's Ward Fundraiser.