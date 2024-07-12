Summertime fun for kids and families in North Kesteven
Residents in North Kesteven will be able to take advantage of a fun-filled programme at their local leisure and arts centres following the announcement of Better’s programme of summer fun for kids and families.
With a variety of activities to suit everyone – no matter what the weather’s doing – there are plenty of opportunities to banish boredom, let off steam, have fun and get active. Our young customers, in particular, are sure to be thrilled by the following –
DROP-IN FOOTBALL – One NK Leisure Centre – Monday to Friday during the holidays from 10am – 3.30pm – for an amazing £2.70 per person.
SWIMMING – Better Gym Sleaford – Intensive swimming courses, 30 minutes per day, Monday – Friday, for beginners and improvers. Starting 29 July or 29 August. Cost - £34 per month.
DANCE AND DISABILITIES – The Hub arts centre – for young people aged 10 – 24 with learning disabilities, autism or physical challenges. Participants take part in a three-hour workshop on August 6, 10 – 1pm, tickets £15. To book, visit https://hub-sleaford.org.uk/dance
SEN SWIMMING or 1- 1 SWIMMING – During the summer break, swimming specialist Rosanna Abbott is offering focused swimming lessons or improvers sessions for people with disabilities. She is also offering individual sessions for everyone. Contact [email protected] for further information.
Full details can be found at https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centres
Even more thrilling, North Kesteven’s residents are also invited to try something new at their nearest Better leisure centre on our Summer Open Days - 20-21 July.
Details can be found at: www.better.org.uk/open-days
Christopher Ord, GLL’s Partnership Manager in the region, comments, “Health and wellbeing has never been more important in North Kesteven. We are looking forward to welcoming local people to celebrate the Summer of Sport with us at our centres.
“Rain or shine, there’s something for every taste – and it all kicks off with our Open Days 20-21 July, where we invite kids and families to come along and try something new. You never know, you might discover a hidden talent or a new passion!”
Better leisure centres and The Hub are run by charitable social enterprise GLL. Supporting the wellbeing of local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.
