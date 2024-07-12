Summertime fun for kids and families in North Kesteven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Programme of fun-filled activities keep children active in the holidays.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in North Kesteven will be able to take advantage of a fun-filled programme at their local leisure and arts centres following the announcement of Better’s programme of summer fun for kids and families.

With a variety of activities to suit everyone – no matter what the weather’s doing – there are plenty of opportunities to banish boredom, let off steam, have fun and get active. Our young customers, in particular, are sure to be thrilled by the following –

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DROP-IN FOOTBALL – One NK Leisure Centre – Monday to Friday during the holidays from 10am – 3.30pm – for an amazing £2.70 per person.

Boost swimming skills this summer

SWIMMING – Better Gym Sleaford – Intensive swimming courses, 30 minutes per day, Monday – Friday, for beginners and improvers. Starting 29 July or 29 August. Cost - £34 per month.

DANCE AND DISABILITIES – The Hub arts centre – for young people aged 10 – 24 with learning disabilities, autism or physical challenges. Participants take part in a three-hour workshop on August 6, 10 – 1pm, tickets £15. To book, visit https://hub-sleaford.org.uk/dance

SEN SWIMMING or 1- 1 SWIMMING – During the summer break, swimming specialist Rosanna Abbott is offering focused swimming lessons or improvers sessions for people with disabilities. She is also offering individual sessions for everyone. Contact [email protected] for further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details can be found at https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centres

Even more thrilling, North Kesteven’s residents are also invited to try something new at their nearest Better leisure centre on our Summer Open Days - 20-21 July.

Details can be found at: www.better.org.uk/open-days

Christopher Ord, GLL’s Partnership Manager in the region, comments, “Health and wellbeing has never been more important in North Kesteven. We are looking forward to welcoming local people to celebrate the Summer of Sport with us at our centres.

“Rain or shine, there’s something for every taste – and it all kicks off with our Open Days 20-21 July, where we invite kids and families to come along and try something new. You never know, you might discover a hidden talent or a new passion!”

Better leisure centres and The Hub are run by charitable social enterprise GLL. Supporting the wellbeing of local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.