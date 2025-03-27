Top '90s dance group to play Boston in night dedicated to '90s and 2000s

A group responsible for one of the biggest and most enduring dance songs of the ‘90s is coming to Boston this weekend as the town’s Gliderdrome gets set to honour two decades of music.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

N-Trance will be playing the iconic Spain Place venue on Saturday (March 29) as part of the ‘90s vs 2000s event.

The group are, this year, touring the UK as they mark 30 years since their single Set You Free stormed the UK’s charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hacienda-inspired banger spent nine consecutive weeks in the top 10, reaching number two (behind Celine Dion’s Think Twice).

It was followed by 10 more top 40 singles in subsequent years, including fellow number two hit Stayin’ Alive, a cover of the Bee Gees song.

Set You Free also returned to the top 10 in 2001, reaching number four on re-release.

Saturday’s event will also include DJs playing music from the ‘90s and 2000s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them will be Dan Allgood, who works with the Gliderdrome all year round.

Coming to the Gliderdrome this weekend.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be part of such a wonderful iconic venue and it’s great to be able to bring some great events every month throughout the year. The successful history of the venue must never be forgotten and it’s so nice to speak to some people who saw the Gliderdrome in its early days, when names like Elton John and Tina Turner performed there, and to hear their stories of the old times.

"But it’s also great to see that the venue is still moving forward, with great shows every month including this weekend with our successful ‘90s vs 2000s night that we do a few times a year.

“The support we get from our customers is fantastic and of course all the people behind the scenes who work very hard to make these shows happen deserve a lot of credit. We are just looking forward to another great year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online tickets are available from www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Peterborough/The-Gliderdrome/90s-vs-2000s-The-Gliderdrome-N-Trance/40624147/

Paper tickets are available from: Chris Cook Print, the Black Bull, in Kirton, Shepherds Bakery and The Gliderdrome itself.

Doors open at 7pm.