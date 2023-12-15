Top winter walks at National Trust properties in the county

You are recommended to wrap up warm and enjoy some of the best walking trails at a National Trust site near you this winter.

​Belton House in winter. Photo: National Trust/Annapurna Mellor

Adventure into the countryside for invigorating cold-weather walks and soak up the beauty of crisp landscapes, cool air, and glowing sunsets.

From crisp, bright, frosty days to atmospheric, misty mornings, the grounds of Belton House between Sleaford and Grantham are a delight in winter, according to the Trust. On these quiet days, Belton deer are often very close to the house and make for great photo opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this time of year, one of the best views is from the top of the slope to the Old Wood, which is best reached on the three-mile, three-hour Belton Park walk. Here you will find a bench where you can sit and gather your thoughts as you look across the park to the house.

Most Popular

There are often sheep grazing across the parkland, and the deer never leave, so always keep your dog on a short lead.

Not too far from the coast, the Gunby estate near Spilsby is a great scenic spot to look for winter wildlife. Visitors can explore the estate with a stroll to and around the renovated ice house pond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Look out for beautiful winter flowers like aconites and snowdrops emerging later in January and into February.