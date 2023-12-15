Top winter walks at National Trust properties in the county
Adventure into the countryside for invigorating cold-weather walks and soak up the beauty of crisp landscapes, cool air, and glowing sunsets.
From crisp, bright, frosty days to atmospheric, misty mornings, the grounds of Belton House between Sleaford and Grantham are a delight in winter, according to the Trust. On these quiet days, Belton deer are often very close to the house and make for great photo opportunities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At this time of year, one of the best views is from the top of the slope to the Old Wood, which is best reached on the three-mile, three-hour Belton Park walk. Here you will find a bench where you can sit and gather your thoughts as you look across the park to the house.
There are often sheep grazing across the parkland, and the deer never leave, so always keep your dog on a short lead.
Not too far from the coast, the Gunby estate near Spilsby is a great scenic spot to look for winter wildlife. Visitors can explore the estate with a stroll to and around the renovated ice house pond.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Look out for beautiful winter flowers like aconites and snowdrops emerging later in January and into February.
For details: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens
You can then warm up after your winter adventure in a National Trust café or tearoom.