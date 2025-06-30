Town enjoys day of 1940s nostalgia

The event was held at the William Alvey School with a full day's entertainment with free attractions including music and dancing, period re-enactors, wartime vehicle displays and lots of food and stalls.

There were air raid shelter tours, horse and carriage rides, re-enactments, a vintage children’s fair ride, vintage hairstylist, games, goats, displays, Punch and Judy shows and Dig for Victory - grow your own plants and vegetables activities.

The event was opened by the Town Crier followed by an original poem by the Sleaford Poet Laureate, Julie Street.

The council said on its social media page that It was fantastic to see so many visitors dressed up in the theme of the day.

The judging panel and the Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Alison Snookes, were very impressed!

The winners were: Best Dressed Adult - Sam Dartnall; Best Dressed Child - Penny Corden; Best Dressed Family - Jess, Doug, Fiona and Emerson.

They were invited to collect their trophies from the Sleaford Town Council offices in Navigation Yard.

1 . Victoria Wilkinson and Tom Wilkinson of Scopwick, with Tom's 1952 Grey Ferguson tractor, driven by Geraldine Photo: David Dawson

2 . James Johnson 5 of Heckington, feeding goats from Walkabout Goats, Fulbeck, watched by his Grandma, Catharine Johnson and Aunt, Paula Johnson Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R James Faver, Tom Grooby and Josh Hammerton of Sleaford, Janek Scrowston of Pocklington Wartime re-enactors. Photo: David Dawson

4 . William Alvey school teachers L-R Jenny Huesken and Rachel Saunders Photo: David Dawson